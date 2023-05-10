Packers win total prediction 2023: Picking Green Bay’s win total

Everyone knows what the Packers’ biggest offseason news is — the loss of two-decade quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reframe the franchise in a big way. Where does Green Bay go in this new era? They just barely missed the playoffs last season and finished third in the NFC North.

We haven’t seen too much of Jordan Love as a starter, but he has a good receiving corps downfield that was beefed up by the 2023 Draft. It’s hard to know what we can expect out of the Packers this season in the north as they piece together a new offensive identity. They also lost wide receiver Allen Lazard and a few veteran guys on the defensive line.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Green Bay Packers can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2.

NFC North win totals

Detroit Lions: 9.5 (Over -150, Under +130)

Minnesota Vikings: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Green Bay Packers: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Chicago Bears: 7.5 (Over -135, Under +110)

Notable offseason moves

Traded QB Aaron Rodgers

Signed S Tarvarius Moore and LS Matt Orzech

Re-signed CB Corey Ballentine, WR Keelan Cole, S Rudy Ford, OLB Justin Hollins, LB Eric Wilson, S Dallin Leavitt

Waived S Vernon Scott

Lost DL Jarran Reed, WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan, DL Dean Lowry in free agency

Green Bay Packers prediction: Under 7.5

The Packers lost a top receiver and their star quarterback in the offseason this year, and will be undergoing a serious rebuild in that area this season. They did not excel in the NFC North last season, finishing third, and their over/under reflects that performance. Losing several veteran defensive linemen may be an issue in the defensive ability to stop the run and pressure opposing quarterbacks.

What moves might change our prediction?

If Jordan Love turns out to have some serious chemistry with the remaining receivers and the newly drafted guys, this prediction could be very wrong. I haven’t seen enough of him to get a good judgment on what he will look like as a regular starter for Green Bay, but he has plenty of talent around him. The DL departures could also allow 2022 first-round pick Devontae Wyatt to shine.