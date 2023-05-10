Texans win total prediction 2023: Picking Houston’s win total

The Houston Texans have delivered for their fanbase thus far in the 2023 offseason. They drafted their new franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, and traded up for a defensive cornerstone in edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3. That said, how much longer until there’s winning football in NRG Stadium again?

Coming off a 3-13-1 campaign, the Texans are leaving no stone unturned. New head coach DeMeco Ryans is prepared to get this organization on a path that leads to a postseason. His previous success with the San Francisco 49ers proves that he’s capable of shifting the subdued culture wafting over the organization.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Houston Texans can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

AFC South win totals

Jaguars: 10.5 (Over +125, Under -145)

Titans: 7.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Colts: 6.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Texans: 6.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Notable offseason moves

Houston added former Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary to complement last year’s rookie phenom Dameon Pierce in the backfield, along with former Dallas Cowboys pass catchers Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown. All of these players should instantly bolster the Texans’ 31st-ranked offense from last season.

Houston Texans prediction: UNDER 6.5

Stroud will have a lot on his shoulders, as the Texans have little to no wide receivers he can count on. The defense should improve under Ryans, but it’s not going to be an overnight turnaround.

What moves might change our prediction?

While there is a monster of a defense quietly forming in Houston, much of team’s future is going to rest on the shoulders of Stroud. The rookie’s impending development as the Texans’ QB1 will provide more clarity on what they can accomplish next year. His receiving unit is still quite young, so we can expect at least one more season of growing pains.