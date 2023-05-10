Colts win total prediction 2023: Picking Indianapolis’ win total

The Indianapolis Colts finished 4-12-1, and third in the AFC South last season. After quarterback searching since Andrew Luck’s retirement announcement in 2019, they decided that enough was enough — selecting Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Richardson has the unique potential to become a superstar in this league for years, it’s going to take a lot more than just a new franchise player under center for them to be successful.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Indianapolis Colts can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

AFC South win totals

Jaguars: 10.5 (Over +125, Under -145)

Titans: 7.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Colts: 6.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Texans: 6.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Notable offseason moves

The Colts lost WR Parris Campbell and LB Bobby Okereke to the Giants. The traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys and released QB Matt Ryan.

The team added QB Gardner Minshew and a few other backups, but no really notable additions.

Indianapolis Colts prediction: OVER 6.5

New head coach Shane Steichen has a fresh arm to build around with Richardson, to go along with the tireless rushing ability of Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and former Buffalo Bills pass catcher Isaiah McKenzie. The rookie vertical threat Josh Downs should be able to carve out a consistent role, as well. Quite the offense to work with, at least on paper. But while this franchise sits more “on the outs” currently, in regards to playoff contention, they have the talent to pull together for at least seven wins next season.

What moves might change our prediction?

Anthony Richardson will need to play within what will likely be a limited offense to start and he’ll need to stick to that offense while he learns. He should get more chances to open up the offense as the season goes along, but sticking to Steichen’s plan will be key.