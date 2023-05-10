Chiefs win total prediction 2023: Picking Kansas City’s win total

If the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t a dynasty yet they are certainly on the doorstep. After winning Super Bowl 57 over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs have now hoisted the Lombardi Trophy twice over the last four seasons. With much of their core still intact, and with arguably the best quarterback in the league still under center, Kansas City will look to become the first back-to-back champion since the New England Patriots (2004-05).

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Kansas City Chiefs can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2, 2023.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Denver Broncos: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Notable offseason moves

Released DE Frank Clark

Signed WR Richie James

Signed RB Jerick McKinnon

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster signs with the Patriots

Signed S Deon Bush

Kansas City Chiefs prediction: OVER 11.5

The duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is beginning to feel inevitable at this point. Sure, the prospect of reaching a dozen wins in a 17-game season is a tall task for any franchise, but when it comes to the reigning champs, it feels like second nature. Over the last five seasons the Chiefs have finished with 12 wins or more, so who’s to say they can't do the same in 2023?

As long as Kansas City has their trio of Reid, Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, it’s a safe bet to predict they’ll finish their allotted win total on any given day.

What moves might change our prediction?

It feels dull to use this as a reason but it ultimately speaks to how impressive the Chiefs have been over the past half-decade. The only possible wrench in a successful season for this franchise? Injuries to the likes of Mahomes or multiple skill position players like Kelce. Additionally, we’d need to see big leaps from their division rivals.

If the Chargers, Broncos, or Raiders manage to at least split or potentially sweep the Chiefs in their head-to-head matchups this season, then there remains a slim chance that Kansas City could slip below the 11.5-win total.