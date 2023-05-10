Raiders win total prediction 2023: Picking Las Vegas’ win total

After falling short of expectations to contend in the AFC last season, the Las Vegas Raiders underwent a significant reboot of their roster this offseason. While many of the key offensive pieces remain, the Silver and Black made a seismic change at quarterback while looking to bolster their defense with young additions via the draft. All these moves were done with the hope of making some noise in a tightly contested AFC.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Las Vegas Raiders can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2, 2023.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Denver Broncos: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Notable offseason moves

Released QB Derek Carr

Signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Signed WR Jakobi Meyers

Signed S Marcus Epps

Signed WR Austin Hooper

Drafted EDGE Tyree Wilson

Drafted TE Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders prediction: OVER 7.5

It’s far-fetched to think the Raiders can win the AFC West next season, but when it comes to finishing above .500? That feels within reach. Despite missing the postseason, nine of their 11 losses were all within one possession in 2022. They became the first team in NFL history to lose five or more times in a season while leading by double-digits in the second half.

With Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler re-tooling their roster with players familiar with their scheme, don’t be surprised if they manage to swing a close game or two in their favor.

What moves might change our prediction?

The injury history of Jimmy Garoppolo undoubtedly hangs over this team in the aftermath of granting him a three-year, $72.75 million contract. Garropolo has played a combined 32 games over the last three seasons, and if a significant injury ends his 2023 season prematurely, the Raiders will effectively be done for. Behind him in the QB room is merely the veteran Brian Hoyer and the rookie Aidan O’Connell.