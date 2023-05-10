Dolphins win total prediction 2023: Picking Miami’s win total

The Miami Dolphins were rolling for a time last season. Through the end of November, Miami put its stamp on the AFC, demanding attention with an 8-3 record. But as the season rounded the turn into December, the Dolphins struggled, going on a five-game losing streak that also saw them lose starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a head injury. They soon lost backup Teddy Bridgewater too.

Still, they managed to make the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card with a 9-8 record. Forced to start third-string signal caller Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round.

The Dolphins didn’t side idle this spring. Miami made more splashy offseason moves, including a trade for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, that could see them challenge the upper tier of teams in the AFC.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Miami Dolphins can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

AFC East win totals

Bills: 10.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Dolphins: 9.5 (Over +100, Under -120)

Jets: 9.5 (Over -145, Under +125)

Patriots: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Notable offseason moves

The Dolphins got Ramsey for a song, a third-round pick and some change. Having him opposite Xavien Howard gives them two top-flight corners to anchor the secondary. They also brought back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, a dynamic duo that led a potent rushing attack last year. And don’t overlook the addition of quarterback Mike White, an upgrade in case Tagovailoa deals with injuries again.

Miami Dolphins prediction:

It’s not a tough decision to take the over here. The Dolphins dealt with some hard luck last season, but still managed to win nine games. It’s not difficult to see them notching one more with the upgrades they’ve made in 2023.

What moves might change our prediction?

After watching Tagovailoa struggle through two concussions last season, the Dolphins have a bigger “if” than most other teams when it comes to injuries. If Mike White turns out to be just another backup quarterback, no real upgrade from what they had, that could cost them.