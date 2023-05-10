Rams win total prediction 2023: Picking Los Angeles’ win total

After a Super Bowl winning campaign in 2021, the Rams limped through 2022, dealing with a long list of injuries to key players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. They finished the season 5-12, with only the Arizona Cardinals behind them in the division.

Things have to get better for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, right? Not so fast.

Signs point to a rebuilding year in Los Angeles. The team doesn’t have a first-round pick this year, cap troubles, and they dealt cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a third-rounder and a tight end nobody’s heard of. There have even been rumors the team could deal Stafford, but what’s more likely is that the Rams will slog through this season as best they can, waiting for cap relief and some once-maligned draft picks to stack up for them a year down the road.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Los Angeles Rams can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2023.

NFC West win totals

San Francisco 49ers: 11.5 (Over 11.5 +110, Under 11.5 −130)

Seattle Seahawks: 8.5 (Over 8.5 −105, Under 8.5 −115)

Los Angeles Rams: 7.5 (Over 7.5 −140, Under 7.5 +115)

Arizona Cardinals: 5.5 (Over 5.5 +110, Under 5.5 −130)

Notable offseason moves

Traded CB Jalen Ramsey

QB Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers

Released LB Bobby Wager

Released Leonard Floyd

DT Greg Gaines signed with the Buccaneers

S Taylor Rapp signed with the Bills

K Matt Gay signed with the Colts

Re-signed OL Coleman Shelton

Los Angeles Rams prediction: UNDER 7.5

Even with Stafford and Kupp healthy to start the season, the losses across the rest of the roster are going to be hard to paper over. Defensively, there’s still Aron Donald, but he’ll have to carry the pass defense mostly alone after a tight cap situation forced the Rams to say goodbye to so many of their key defensive players.

What moves might change our prediction?

A rebound year from Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp would be enough of an offensive threat that the Rams could eke out some close games, enough to push them to eight or nine wins. If Sean McVay could make the running game effective again, that would certainly help.