Chargers win total prediction 2023: Picking Los Angeles’ win total

The Los Angeles Chargers reached the postseason in 2022 for the first time in four years, but Justin Herbert’s playoff debut was short-lived in devastating fashion. Despite leading 27-7 at halftime, the Chargers would go on to fall 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an underwhelming second-half effort. To get back to the postseason, Los Angeles made a key hire with the hopes of bringing some creativity to their playcalling.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Los Angeles Chargers can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2, 2023.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Denver Broncos: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders: 7.5 (Over +130, Under -150)

Notable offseason moves

Fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

Hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Re-signed Donald Parham Jr.

Signed LB Eric Kendricks

Deandre Carter signs with the Raiders

Drafted Quentin Johnston

Los Angeles Chargers prediction: OVER 9.5

The additions Johnston should give Los Angeles a playmaker that can stretch the opposing defense, which they have desperately lacked during the Herbert era. But what may be the most impactful offseason addition is the signing of OC Kellen Moore. While with the Dallas Cowboys, Moore helmed an offense that was the NFL’s best in 2021, leading the league with 407 net yards per game while scoring at a clip of scoring 31.2 points per game.

If he can bring even a semblance of that magic to a Chargers offense with the likes of Herbert, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and now Johnston, they should have no difficulty putting the points on the board and outscoring opponents en route to a double-digit win season.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Chargers still need to desperately make a jump when it comes to their defense, which ranked 21st last season in allowing 21.6 points per game. The addition of Eric Kendricks should provide a boost to a run defense that ranked 28th in the league last season, but unless their defense as a whole takes a leap it could prove to be a single digit win season with the reigning champs and the likely improved Broncos in the division.