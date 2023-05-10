First round leader odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the McKinney, Texas area throughout all four days of the tournament, which could cause delays and affect play.

The full field includes World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, 2021 and 2022 Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, a fact that becomes even truer when bad weather is taken into consideration.

Take, for instance, last year’s Byron Nelson. Lee was tied for second, four strokes behind the lead, after the first round. The other two golfers who shot a 64 with Lee on Day 1 ended up in ninth and 17th place by the end of the weekend, and the golfer with the lead finished tied for third.

Round leader is a riskier bet to make than outright winner, but the payout is significant. Scheffler comes in as the leader at +1200 odds to lead after one round, with Hatton at +2800. Lee enters at +4000 to lead after one round.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook