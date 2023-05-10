 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the McKinney, Texas area throughout all four days of the tournament, which could cause delays and affect play.

The full field includes World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, 2021 and 2022 Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, a fact that becomes even truer when bad weather is taken into consideration.

Take, for instance, last year’s Byron Nelson. Lee was tied for second, four strokes behind the lead, after the first round. The other two golfers who shot a 64 with Lee on Day 1 ended up in ninth and 17th place by the end of the weekend, and the golfer with the lead finished tied for third.

Round leader is a riskier bet to make than outright winner, but the payout is significant. Scheffler comes in as the leader at +1200 odds to lead after one round, with Hatton at +2800. Lee enters at +4000 to lead after one round.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Byron Nelson First Round Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Tyrrell Hatton +2800
Tom Kim +3500
Jason Day +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matt Kuchar +4000
K.H. Lee +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Min Woo Lee +4500
Taylor Montgomery +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Seamus Power +5000
Tom Hoge +5500
Stephan Jaeger +5500
Adam Hadwin +5500
Scott Stallings +6000
Sam Stevens +6000
Michael Kim +6000
Joseph Bramlett +6000
Davis Riley +6000
Brandon Wu +6000
Ben Griffin +6000
Adam Schenk +6000
Aaron Wise +6000
Maverick McNealy +6500
Justin Suh +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Will Gordon +7000
Nate Lashley +7000
MJ Daffue +7500
Cameron Champ +7500
Trey Mullinax +8000
S.H. Kim +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Jimmy Walker +8000
Garrick Higgo +8000
Dylan Wu +8000
Ryan Palmer +9000
Robby Shelton +9000
Patton Kizzire +9000
Matthew NeSmith +9000
Luke List +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Aaron Rai +9000
Vince Whaley +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Charley Hoffman +10000
Austin Smotherman +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Vincent Norrman +11000
Scott Piercy +11000
Matti Schmid +11000
Kramer Hickok +11000
Kevin Chappell +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Erik Van Rooyen +11000
David Micheluzzi +11000
David Lipsky +11000
Chesson Hadley +11000
Chad Ramey +11000
Carl Yuan +11000
Augusto Nunez +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Zecheng Dou +13000
Troy Merritt +13000
Tano Goya +13000
Stewart Cink +13000
Satoshi Kodaira +13000
S.Y. Noh +13000
Robert Streb +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Kevin Tway +13000
Kevin Roy +13000
James Hahn +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Doc Redman +13000
C.T. Pan +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Adam Long +13000
Zac Blair +15000
Sean O'Hair +15000
Scott Harrington +15000
Scott Brown +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Roger Sloan +15000
Paul Haley II +15000
Matthias Schwab +15000
Justin Lower +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
Cody Gribble +15000
Chris Stroud +15000
Carson Young +15000
Cameron Percy +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Brent Grant +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Mac Meissner +15000
Tyson Alexander +18000
Trevor Werbylo +18000
Trevor Cone +18000
Ryan Moore +18000
Ryan Armour +18000
Russell Knox +18000
Richy Werenski +18000
Martin Trainer +18000
Martin Laird +18000
Kyle Westmoreland +18000
Jonathan Byrd +18000
Bill Haas +18000
William McGirt +20000
Wesley Bryan +20000
Sung Kang +20000
Ryan Brehm +20000
Michael Gligic +20000
Jim Herman +20000
Jason Dufner +20000
Harrison Endycott +20000
Brandon Matthews +20000
Sangmoon Bae +25000
Peter Kuest +25000
Parker Coody +25000
Nick Watney +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Jonas Blixt +25000
Greg Chalmers +25000
Grayson Murray +25000
Geoff Ogilvy +25000
Fabian Gomez +25000
Derek Lamely +25000
Derek Ernst +25000
Brian Stuard +25000
Andrew Landry +25000
Kyle Stanley +25000
D.J. Trahan +25000
Logan McCracken +25000
Jeffrey Kang +25000
Ricky Barnes +30000
Bo Van Pelt +30000
Ben Crane +30000
Ted Potter Jr. +30000
Bobby Massa +30000
Tommy Gainey +30000
D.A. Points +35000
George McNeill +35000
J.J. Killeen +40000
Kevin Stadler +40000
Taylor Bibbs +40000
Richard S. Johnson +40000
William Knauth +40000

