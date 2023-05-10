First round leader odds for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off from TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday, May 11. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the McKinney, Texas area throughout all four days of the tournament, which could cause delays and affect play.
The full field includes World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, 2021 and 2022 Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton, among others. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, a fact that becomes even truer when bad weather is taken into consideration.
Take, for instance, last year’s Byron Nelson. Lee was tied for second, four strokes behind the lead, after the first round. The other two golfers who shot a 64 with Lee on Day 1 ended up in ninth and 17th place by the end of the weekend, and the golfer with the lead finished tied for third.
Round leader is a riskier bet to make than outright winner, but the payout is significant. Scheffler comes in as the leader at +1200 odds to lead after one round, with Hatton at +2800. Lee enters at +4000 to lead after one round.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2800
|Tom Kim
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Matt Kuchar
|+4000
|K.H. Lee
|+4000
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|Min Woo Lee
|+4500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|Seamus Power
|+5000
|Tom Hoge
|+5500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+5500
|Adam Hadwin
|+5500
|Scott Stallings
|+6000
|Sam Stevens
|+6000
|Michael Kim
|+6000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+6000
|Davis Riley
|+6000
|Brandon Wu
|+6000
|Ben Griffin
|+6000
|Adam Schenk
|+6000
|Aaron Wise
|+6000
|Maverick McNealy
|+6500
|Justin Suh
|+6500
|Eric Cole
|+6500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+6500
|Byeong Hun An
|+6500
|Will Gordon
|+7000
|Nate Lashley
|+7000
|MJ Daffue
|+7500
|Cameron Champ
|+7500
|Trey Mullinax
|+8000
|S.H. Kim
|+8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+8000
|Jimmy Walker
|+8000
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|Dylan Wu
|+8000
|Ryan Palmer
|+9000
|Robby Shelton
|+9000
|Patton Kizzire
|+9000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+9000
|Luke List
|+9000
|Harry Hall
|+9000
|Davis Thompson
|+9000
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|Vince Whaley
|+10000
|Tyler Duncan
|+10000
|Pierceson Coody
|+10000
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|Charley Hoffman
|+10000
|Austin Smotherman
|+10000
|Andrew Novak
|+10000
|Vincent Norrman
|+11000
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|Matti Schmid
|+11000
|Kramer Hickok
|+11000
|Kevin Chappell
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+11000
|David Micheluzzi
|+11000
|David Lipsky
|+11000
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|Chad Ramey
|+11000
|Carl Yuan
|+11000
|Augusto Nunez
|+11000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+11000
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|Tano Goya
|+13000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+13000
|S.Y. Noh
|+13000
|Robert Streb
|+13000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|Kevin Tway
|+13000
|Kevin Roy
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|Doc Redman
|+13000
|C.T. Pan
|+13000
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Zac Blair
|+15000
|Sean O'Hair
|+15000
|Scott Harrington
|+15000
|Scott Brown
|+15000
|Ryan Gerard
|+15000
|Roger Sloan
|+15000
|Paul Haley II
|+15000
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|Justin Lower
|+15000
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|Cody Gribble
|+15000
|Chris Stroud
|+15000
|Carson Young
|+15000
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|Brice Garnett
|+15000
|Brent Grant
|+15000
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|Mac Meissner
|+15000
|Tyson Alexander
|+18000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+18000
|Trevor Cone
|+18000
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|Richy Werenski
|+18000
|Martin Trainer
|+18000
|Martin Laird
|+18000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+18000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+18000
|Bill Haas
|+18000
|William McGirt
|+20000
|Wesley Bryan
|+20000
|Sung Kang
|+20000
|Ryan Brehm
|+20000
|Michael Gligic
|+20000
|Jim Herman
|+20000
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|Harrison Endycott
|+20000
|Brandon Matthews
|+20000
|Sangmoon Bae
|+25000
|Peter Kuest
|+25000
|Parker Coody
|+25000
|Nick Watney
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|Jonas Blixt
|+25000
|Greg Chalmers
|+25000
|Grayson Murray
|+25000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+25000
|Fabian Gomez
|+25000
|Derek Lamely
|+25000
|Derek Ernst
|+25000
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|Andrew Landry
|+25000
|Kyle Stanley
|+25000
|D.J. Trahan
|+25000
|Logan McCracken
|+25000
|Jeffrey Kang
|+25000
|Ricky Barnes
|+30000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+30000
|Ben Crane
|+30000
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+30000
|Bobby Massa
|+30000
|Tommy Gainey
|+30000
|D.A. Points
|+35000
|George McNeill
|+35000
|J.J. Killeen
|+40000
|Kevin Stadler
|+40000
|Taylor Bibbs
|+40000
|Richard S. Johnson
|+40000
|William Knauth
|+40000