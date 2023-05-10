​​Stream DraftKings Network now on Samsung TV Plus and right here on DraftKings Nation

There’s a new destination for passionate fans and bettors to go all-in on sports and celebrate the thrill of action. Today, we’re excited to announce that in addition to 24/7 streaming here on DraftKings Nation, DraftKings Network is now available to watch on Samsung TV Plus – Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service (FAST) that delivers over 250 live channels in the U.S.

If you haven’t tuned in yet here on DK Nation, the daily launch lineup of DraftKings Network on Samsung TV Plus features a diverse roster of leading voices across sports and entertainment, including The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (M-F 11am-2pm ET), GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. (M-F 10-11am ET), VSiN’s own Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard in Follow the Money (M-F 7-8am ET), Ross Tucker Originals (M-F 3-4pm ET), and more. Additionally, viewers can expect the channel’s weekly programming to boast even more national talent, with names such as Jared Carrabis, Mike Golic Sr and Jessica Smetana, Andrew Hawkins, Jon Anik, and Michael Lombardi. See below for an overview of the daily and weekly lineup.

This launch marks the first U.S. sportsbook to launch a 24/7 FAST channel on Samsung’s platform. And if you’re wondering how exactly to tune in and see for yourself, let us break down three easy ways to watch:

On Your Samsung TV: Samsung TV Plus is available on 2016-2023 Samsung Smart TVs and projectors. Steps:

Navigate to Samsung TV Plus by using the app bar located at the bottom of your TV screen or press the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote. Once in the experience, simply search “DraftKings Network.”

On Your Galaxy Phone: Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung Galaxy devices: Mobile and Tablet - Android 8.0 or higher. Steps:

If you don’t already have the app, visit the Galaxy Store or Google Play app store and download the Samsung TV Plus app to start watching. Once in the experience, simply search “DraftKings Network.”

Here on DraftKings Nation: As we mentioned, DraftKings Network is also available to stream right here. Steps:

If you’re already here on DK Nation, simply go to the top nav and click on “ALL DKN SHOWS” under the DK Network nav item. From the homepage, you can also scroll down right below the fold and click on “Watch Live” under the DK Network logo. You can also type in DraftKingsNetwork.com or DKNetwork.com from your preferred browser to go directly to the channel stream.

It’s also worth noting that you can find a ton of additional info around many of the channel’s flagship shows, including recent episode recaps and clips, by visiting the DraftKings Network hub page here on DK Nation.

Now, on to the lineup! Below is a quick overview of the channel’s original daily and weekly programming, including the brand new series Journeyman with Andrew Hawkins that premieres today! Note that the schedule below is subject to change:

DraftKings Network Daily Original Show Lineup Show Name Schedule Description Show Name Schedule Description Follow the Money M-F 7-8am ET Veterans of the Las Vegas sports betting scene, Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard combine their knowledge of sports, gambling and pop culture for the perfect show to start your day. GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. M-F 10-11am ET Mike Golic Jr and Brandon Newman take their experience as former teammates, best friends and sports media members, and use it to tackle sports, pop culture, and more in this daily show. The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz M-F 11a-2pm ET From the Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami, Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and the gang from the Shipping Container share their unique perspectives on all-things sports, pop-culture and more VSiN Best Bets M-F 2-3pm ET A quick update from the VSiN morning teams with key analysis from Mitch Moss, Pauly Howard, Gill Alexander, and Michael Lombardi Ross Tucker Originals M-F 3-4pm ET Ross Tucker dives deep into America's game with the insight and expertise only a former player could deliver, keeping the audience up-to-date and informed on the biggest news in the NFL VSiN Primetime M-F 6-7pm ET Tim Murray and former NFL QB Shaun King prep for the primetime games with a mix of fun and first-hand perspective. Nobody sweats out bets like they do. Join in the pregame and in-game excitement. The Handle Sat-Sun 12-2pm ET Dave Ross and Matt Brown bring the energy in VSiN’s flagship weekend program. This fast-paced betting block sets the table for the weekend games with analysis for experienced and new bettors alike.

DraftKings Network Weekly Original Show Lineup Show Name Schedule Description Show Name Schedule Description GM Shuffle Mon and Thurs 5-5:30pm ET Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know. Cooligans Mon and Thurs 7-8pm ET The Cooligans are two New York Latino stand-up comedians who love soccer/football/futbol/calcio. It's an hilarious take on MLS, USMNT, USWNT, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and much more. Golic & Smetty Tues 4-5pm ET Golic & Smetty brings you a breakdown of the headlines of sports, pop culture and news. Catch Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana every week for their thoughts on everything from football to fashion. The Sweat Tuesday Takeover with Jared Carrabis Tues 5-6pm ET Tuesday's belong to The Rocket! Jared Carrabis takes over "The Sweat" every Tuesday, bringing a baseball spin to DK's daily sports show with Emerson Lotzia, Jessie Coffield and Steve Buchanan. Anik & Florian: Tues and Thurs 10-11pm ET Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings in the UFC. Journeymen Wed 5-6pm ET Join football funny man Andrew Hawkins and friends as they offer a comedic take on life, sports and culture through the lens of NFL journeymen. A weekly dose of interviews, conversations and comedy. Basketball Illuminati Fri 7-8pm ET Go behind the scenes with exclusive analysis previously restricted from the general public. Fearless NBA Insiders Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh shed light on why things happen in the NBA. God Bless Football Fri 10-11pm ET God Bless Football takes a unique perspective at all things NFL. Join our congregation as Stugotz, Billy Gil, and a rotating host of friends discuss America's favorite pastime. Mystery Crate Sat 2-3pm ET Mystery Crate serves as a random grab bag of weekly content curated and created by varying members of the "LeBatard & Friends" universe. You'll never know what each individual episode might bring.

Lastly, in addition to rolling out on Samsung TV Plus and here on DK Nation, you can also enjoy DraftKings Network in audio and video formats on platforms such as iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the DraftKings YouTube channel, among others. Stay tuned as even more original programming will be rolling out on June 1st with the launch of an NBA-centric show with NBA analyst Amin El Hassan and sports personality Charlotte Wilder. Happy watching!