AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League Derby di Milano

The UEFA Champions League semifinal round gets underway this week, and Wednesday offers plenty of excitement as the Milan Derby finds its way into the tournament. AC Milan and Inter Milan, who share a home stadium, will face off in a two-legged series to see which team will be representing the city in the final match. The first leg kicks off on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +210

Draw: +215

Inter Milan: +145

Moneyline pick: Draw +215

The two sides last met in Serie A play on February 5 with Inter Milan earning a 1-0 victory. It was payback for the 3-2 loss AC Milan handed them back on September 3 as the two teams split the results in the regular season.

This will be the first meeting between them in Champions League play since the 2004-05 quarterfinals, which saw AC Milan move on with a 5-0 aggregate after the second leg was called off in the 72nd minute due to crowd issues.

Inter currently sit in fourth place in Serie A, with AC Milan in fifth place just two points behind their rivals. Both teams are fighting for a UCL spot in next year’s tournament while also keeping their eyes on the prize as they begin their semifinal tie.

This one just feels too close to call. Inter have won their last five matches across all competitions, while AC have gone unbeaten in their last nine, which includes a 4-0 rout of this season’s Serie A champions Napoli. They’re fairly evenly matched, and I’m backing a draw in the first leg although I don’t think it’ll be scoreless.