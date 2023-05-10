How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Panthers in Game 4 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers earned a 3-2 win in Game 3 on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink. A week and a half after advancing to the second round for the first time since 2004, the Leafs are looking at a four-game sweep in the second round and the likely overhaul of their front office and coaching staff. The list of teams that have rallied from a 3-0 series deficit is very short...heck it’s a short list of teams that even stretched the series to six games. Toronto will likehave to get it done without goalie Ilya Samsonov, who was injured in Game 3. Joseph Woll will be in goal. This could be the last go for the Leafs’ main core of stars — John Tavares, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly, so expect them to come out buzzing.

A year ago the Panthers will on the other end of this coin, about to get swept out of the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. They learned from that experience and bringing in Matthew Tkachuk has given the Panthers the type of edge that makes a difference in the playoffs. Florida has gotten contributions from a wide variety of players — Sam Reinhart scored the overtime winner in Game 3. Captain Sasha Barkov has warmed up too with five points (two goals, three assists) in the past five games. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was shuttered to the bench to start these playoffs, has been playing to the form that won him a Vezina Trophy ten years ago.

Toronto is a slight -115 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Florida is the underdog at -105.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.