How to watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers in Game 4 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Golden Knights cruised to a 5-1 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Vegas bounced back from a terrible effort in Game 2 to take home ice back. Jonathan Marchessault broke out of a recent slump with two goals. The Golden Knights big question will be their situation in goal. Laurent Brossoit left Game 3 with an injury and will not play tonight. Adin Hill, who was 16-7-1 with a .915 save percentage this season, will be the starter in net and Jiri Patera will be the emergency backup.

If you bet on a prop of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl not recording a point in Game 3, you would have walked away with a nice pocket of cash. Don’t expect that to happen tonight as both players are far too talented to be kept off the scoresheet two games in a row. Forward Evander Kane needs to get his head on straight, he’s got zero points in the series, but a long list of stupid penalties.

Edmonton is a huge -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vegas is the underdog at +155.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.