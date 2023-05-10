Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 on Wednesday

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks face off in Game 5 Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden, with Miami holding a 3-1 series lead. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT. The Knicks are hoping to extend this series in front of their home crowd, while the Heat try to book a return trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith all carry injury designations for Miami but are expected to play. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley remains doubtful as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 209.5. New York is -170 on the moneyline, while Miami comes in at +145.

Heat vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +3.5

If Butler is on the floor this postseason, it’s hard to bet against Miami. The Heat have only dropped one game this season where the star forward suits up, and that was back in Game 2 of the first round against the Bucks. The Heat are 12-12 ATS as a road underdog this season, and you can throw most of their ATS trends out the window during their postseason run as they’ve covered in seven straight games. The Knicks went 20-22-3 ATS as the home team this season, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in them keeping this series alive. Take the Heat to cover once again, and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Under 209.5

Two games have gone under this total, while the other two games have gone over. In general, this has been a low-scoring series even with Butler pouring in the points. The Knicks have been able to hold up defensively on everyone else, and Miami’s defense has always been a strong point. In what should be a tight Game 5 contest, expect both sides to put that much extra effort into locking the opponent down. The under is the play here.