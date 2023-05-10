Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s NBA playoff games

There are two Game 5s in the 2023 NBA playoffs Wednesday, with the Heat looking to close out the Knicks and the Lakers trying to eliminate the Warriors. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 27.5 points vs. Knicks (-125)

Butler has actually gone under this mark three times in the playoffs, but has hit at least 25 points in each game. The Heat forward is facing no resistance from opposing defenses as of yet, and the Knicks have been especially poor in guarding him. In a closeout opportunity, look for Butler to keep pouring in the points.

Jordan Poole over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (+110)

The contract is going to paint Poole in a bad light, but he’s been disastrous by almost every standard in the postseason. The guard is shooting 27.8% from deep, but this is a low enough bar to clear in a desperation game at home. Poole did hit six triples in Game 1 of this series and the Warriors need him to extend this series. Look for the young guard to connect on at least a couple deep shots tonight.

LeBron James under 9.5 rebounds vs. Warriors (-145)

James tallied double-digit rebounds in Game 1 of this series, but has failed to top this mark in the three following games. He did manage to grab nine rebounds in Game 4, so that under could’ve potentially been an over. The Warriors should dominate the glass at home as the more desperate team, and James might not play the entire game if it turns into a blowout. There’s a lot of potential pitfalls here, especially when he would need double-digit rebounds for the over to hit. Take the under in this one.