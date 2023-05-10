NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two Game 5s in Wednesday’s NBA playoff games that feature plenty of stars, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t strong DFS value plays to target for tonight’s contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,800

Looney has dropped off considerably from the first round, and mustered just 7.8 DKFP in Game 4. However, he did open the series with a nice performance and should be able to turn things around at home. The Warriors are desperate to keep the series alive, and they’ll need Looney to be a force on the interior. The center tends to rise to these occasions, so back him as a value play Wednesday.

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks, $4,400

Immanuel Quickley is sidelined again, so Grimes should see more playing time. He’s unlikely to get 42 minutes like he did in Game 4, but the usage rate should be enough to put together a solid fantasy showing. Grimes is also a good three-point shooter, which gives him some upside at this price point.

Kevin Love, Miami Heat, $4,700

The veteran big man has been a consistent fantasy producer in these playoffs, even if he hasn’t broken out for the monster game yet. He’s a solid contributor on the glass and stretches the defense with his shooting ability, which opens up more lanes for Miami’s perimeter players. Love offers a strong floor with some upside if the three-point shots go down.