How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The New York Knicks will play host to the Miami Heat in Game 5 with their back against the wall as they look to avoid elimination after going down 3-1 through the first four games. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden with the broadcast being shown on TNT.

The Heat have been fairly dominant over the Knicks throughout the series, and New York couldn’t get much going on the road in Miami for Games 3 and 4. Jimmy Butler has played three of the four games, averaging just 26.6 points after dropping 56 and 42 on the Bucks in the final two games of their first round series. Miami will rely on him tonight in New York as it hopes to close out the series.

The Knicks’ offense has run into some struggles against the Heat, with the likes of R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson stepping up and showing some consistency while the rest of the team hasn’t found much success. Julius Randle came into the postseason nursing an ankle injury and hasn’t performed like the Randle we’re all used to seeing, averaging just 15.9 points per game through the playoffs so far.

Heat vs. Knicks live stream info

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.