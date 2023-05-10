Jets and Dolphins face off in inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon

The NFL’s 2023 full schedule release arrives on Thursday, May 11, but as a league that is constantly evolving and looking to innovate where possible, there will be a handful of additions coming this season. In addition to the NFL’s first triple-header on Christmas Day (which is usually reserved for the NBA), the league will also be adding the first-ever Black Friday game, which will air on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The annual day of capitalism falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which means the league’s first iteration of the Black Friday game kicks off on November 24. Below we break down the two teams that will partake in this year’s exhibition.

Football on Black Friday? Deal!



Thankful for this AFC East showdown in the first ever Black Friday Football game, only on Prime. pic.twitter.com/bVfLm0iKyx — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 10, 2023

This should be a good one, as the Dolphins and Jets are division rivals and both looking to move up in the power rankings of the NFL. Aaron Rodgers as a Jet will be old hat by that time, but it will still be interesting TV no matter what. Hopefully both Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa will be a full go for what could be a matchup between two playoff bound teams in 2023.