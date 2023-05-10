How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Golden State Warriors will hope to avoid elimination tonight as the Lakers pay them a visit in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers hold a 3-1 lead in the series and will look to close it out tonight with another win. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center and can be seen on TNT.

The Lakers have found a huge boost from some of their role players in the likes of Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, and Rui Hachimura. They’ve put in some nice numbers to complement the efforts from the stars like LeBron James, who has averaged 23.25 points per game in this series. Reaves put up 21 points in Game 4 while Hachimura also put up 21 in Game 2 with just 22 minutes on the floor. Can these roles players step up to help LA close out this series?

Don’t Warriors to just roll over and let the Lakers waltz into the conference finals tonight. As 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, it seems the betting gods would agree. Expect Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to put in extra effort as they look to extend the series to a Game 6 back in Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Warriors

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.