Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 5 Wednesday with LA holding a 3-1 lead in the series. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT. The Warriors are trying to start the uphill climb from a 3-1 deficit, which is something they’ve overcome before. The Lakers are hoping to end this series tonight.

Both teams are intact on the injury front. LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be listed as probable with foot issues but they’ve been suiting up every game with no setbacks.

The Warriors are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 226. Golden State is -305 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is priced at +255.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +7

Game 4 was a huge letdown for the Warriors, who had the series tied 2-2 before a colossal collapse in the fourth quarter marred by poor turnovers, missed shots and porous defense. Golden State’s dynasty wouldn’t necessarily end if the team lost Wednesday, but there would certainly be bigger questions about the future of this core. The Lakers are playing with no pressure, knowing they have three chances to close this out with one game at home.

The one thing going for the Warriors is their stellar home record. They went 33-8 at home in the regular season but are just 3-2 at home in the playoffs. While I don’t see Golden State folding at all, the pressure of living up to the expectations of home fans might be a lot. The Warriors should still win this game but it will not be a blowout. Take the Lakers to cover.

Over/Under: Over 226

Both games in Golden State for this series went over the total, while the two contests in Los Angeles fell under. The Warriors are a home juggernaut as mentioned above, and they tend to get going offensively in front of their fans. The Lakers have found ways to exploit Golden State’s defensive setup well enough to where they can keep up with the defending champions. Look for the over to hit Wednesday.