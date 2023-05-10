 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 10: Charlie Blackmon, Andres Gimenez among early sits

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, May 10th.

By Chris Landers
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 05, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Rockies 1-0. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A travel Wednesday means plenty of early starts throughout MLB, with nine matinee starts on the schedule. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to the minute with who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 10

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

Jurickson Profar is back leading off while Ezequiel Tovar climbs all the way up to second in the order. Kris Bryant will serve as the DH as Charlie Blackmon sits with Randal Grichuk in right and Brenton Doyle in center.

Andrew McCutchen is back in the lineup at DH while Chris Owings gets a start at short and Tucupita Marcano spells Ji-Hwan Bae at second base.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, 12:35 p.m. ET

Ryan Noda starts over Jesus Aguilar again at first with JJ Bleday in right and Jordan Diaz manning second.

Aaron Judge will DH in his third game back from the IL with Oswaldo Cabrera in right, Isiah Kiner-Falefa in left and DJ LeMahieu at third.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry seems to be Detroit’s main leadoff guy at this point, with Andy Ibanez at third, Akil Baddoo in left and Miguel Cabrera at DH.

David Fry gets a start at third while Tyler Freeman spells Andres Gimenez at second base. Gabriel Arias gets the nod in right over Will Brennan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m. ET

Chris Taylor moves to left today with Miguel Rojas getting a start at short and Trayce Thompson playing left with a southpaw on the mound.

Owen Miller will lead off with a lefty on the mound today with Mike Brosseau as the DH and Luke Voit at first base.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners, 3:40 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

