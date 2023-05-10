MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 10: Charlie Blackmon, Andres Gimenez among early sits

A travel Wednesday means plenty of early starts throughout MLB, with nine matinee starts on the schedule. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to the minute with who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 10

Jurickson Profar is back leading off while Ezequiel Tovar climbs all the way up to second in the order. Kris Bryant will serve as the DH as Charlie Blackmon sits with Randal Grichuk in right and Brenton Doyle in center.

Andrew McCutchen is back in the lineup at DH while Chris Owings gets a start at short and Tucupita Marcano spells Ji-Hwan Bae at second base.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup:

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B

2. Bryan Reynolds (S) LF

3. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH

4. Carlos Santana (S) 1B

5. Connor Joe (R) RF

6. Jack Suwinski (L) CF

7. Tucupita Marcano (L) 2B

8. Chris Owings (R) SS

9. Austin Hedges (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023

Ryan Noda starts over Jesus Aguilar again at first with JJ Bleday in right and Jordan Diaz manning second.

Aaron Judge will DH in his third game back from the IL with Oswaldo Cabrera in right, Isiah Kiner-Falefa in left and DJ LeMahieu at third.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry seems to be Detroit’s main leadoff guy at this point, with Andy Ibanez at third, Akil Baddoo in left and Miguel Cabrera at DH.

David Fry gets a start at third while Tyler Freeman spells Andres Gimenez at second base. Gabriel Arias gets the nod in right over Will Brennan.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH

4. Josh Bell (S) 1B

5. David Fry (R) 3B

6. Tyler Freeman (R) 2B

7. Mike Zunino (R) C

8. Gabriel Arias (R) RF

9. Myles Straw (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023

Chris Taylor moves to left today with Miguel Rojas getting a start at short and Trayce Thompson playing left with a southpaw on the mound.

Dodgers lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match against the Brewers: pic.twitter.com/1SAaCRkjhg — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 10, 2023

Owen Miller will lead off with a lefty on the mound today with Mike Brosseau as the DH and Luke Voit at first base.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup:

1. Owen Miller (R) 2B

2. William Contreras (R) C

3. Willy Adames (R) SS

4. Christian Yelich (L) LF

5. Mike Brosseau (R) DH

6. Brian Anderson (R) 3B

7. Luke Voit (R) 1B

8. Tyrone Taylor (R) RF

9. Joey Wiemer (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023

