MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 10: Charlie Blackmon, Andres Gimenez among early sits

A travel Wednesday means plenty of early starts throughout MLB, with nine matinee starts on the schedule. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to the minute with who’s starting and who’s sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 10
Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET
Jurickson Profar is back leading off while Ezequiel Tovar climbs all the way up to second in the order. Kris Bryant will serve as the DH as Charlie Blackmon sits with Randal Grichuk in right and Brenton Doyle in center.
#Rockies lineup for series finale vs. #Pirates— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 10, 2023
Please follow @JPerrotto for coverage. pic.twitter.com/UeQVuW2Qq3
Andrew McCutchen is back in the lineup at DH while Chris Owings gets a start at short and Tucupita Marcano spells Ji-Hwan Bae at second base.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023
1. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
2. Bryan Reynolds (S) LF
3. Andrew McCutchen (R) DH
4. Carlos Santana (S) 1B
5. Connor Joe (R) RF
6. Jack Suwinski (L) CF
7. Tucupita Marcano (L) 2B
8. Chris Owings (R) SS
9. Austin Hedges (R) C
Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees, 12:35 p.m. ET
Ryan Noda starts over Jesus Aguilar again at first with JJ Bleday in right and Jordan Diaz manning second.
breakfast ball ️ pic.twitter.com/cxIeoSN1ky— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 10, 2023
Aaron Judge will DH in his third game back from the IL with Oswaldo Cabrera in right, Isiah Kiner-Falefa in left and DJ LeMahieu at third.
Wednesday matinee on the way. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/sVXK1Sq0CH— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 10, 2023
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET
Zack McKinstry seems to be Detroit’s main leadoff guy at this point, with Andy Ibanez at third, Akil Baddoo in left and Miguel Cabrera at DH.
It's E-Rod Day. pic.twitter.com/GPyMBUsiZP— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 10, 2023
David Fry gets a start at third while Tyler Freeman spells Andres Gimenez at second base. Gabriel Arias gets the nod in right over Will Brennan.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) DH
4. Josh Bell (S) 1B
5. David Fry (R) 3B
6. Tyler Freeman (R) 2B
7. Mike Zunino (R) C
8. Gabriel Arias (R) RF
9. Myles Straw (R) CF
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m. ET
Chris Taylor moves to left today with Miguel Rojas getting a start at short and Trayce Thompson playing left with a southpaw on the mound.
Dodgers lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match against the Brewers: pic.twitter.com/1SAaCRkjhg— Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 10, 2023
Owen Miller will lead off with a lefty on the mound today with Mike Brosseau as the DH and Luke Voit at first base.
Milwaukee Brewers Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 10, 2023
1. Owen Miller (R) 2B
2. William Contreras (R) C
3. Willy Adames (R) SS
4. Christian Yelich (L) LF
5. Mike Brosseau (R) DH
6. Brian Anderson (R) 3B
7. Luke Voit (R) 1B
8. Tyrone Taylor (R) RF
9. Joey Wiemer (R) CF
Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners, 3:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET
TBA
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
TBA