Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Phillies on Wednesday, May 10

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a two-game series on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and Zack Wheeler (3-2, 4.26 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

Both teams enter with -110 moneyline odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 8.

Blue Jays-Phillies picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: RP Adam Cimber (back), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Phillies

Out: CF Cristian Pache (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (forearm), RP Andrew Bellatti (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (UCL), RHP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman vs. Zack Wheeler

Gausman had a nightmare of a start against the Boston Red Sox in his latest appearance, allowing eight runs over just 3.1 innings before getting pulled. This was a shock for a pitcher who has been largely consistent so far in 2023. He has kept teams to zero earned runs in four of his seven starts and frequently makes it past the six-inning mark. Jays fans will be crossing their fingers that his last appearance was simply a fluke in what has been an otherwise excellent season.

Wheeler also didn’t look his best in his most recent start. He allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings just after pitching six innings of shutout ball against the Houston Astros. This marked his fourth start in which he allowed four runs in what’s been a disappointing season.

Over/Under pick

Gausman has not given up a single run in his last two starts against the Phillies, but everyone’s bats were hot in yesterday’s game, which Philly won 8-4. With Wheeler’s shakiness this season and some big-hitting offenses (both teams rank in the top half of the league in runs per game), I think we’re in for another high-scoring affair.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays have done well on the road, done well against right-handed pitchers, and done well lately in general. With Wheeler’s shaky last start, I don’t like the Phillies’ chances here, especially given their losing tendencies lately. Assuming that Gausman’s bad game was just a fluke and that he will return to form, I like Toronto to win here.

Pick: Blue Jays -110