Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Wednesday, May 10

The Houston Astros face off against the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium. Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.54 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Griffin Canning (2-0, 5.31 ERA) will pitch for the Angels.

The Astros have -125 moneyline odds to win, with the Angels coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Astros-Angels picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Astros

Out: SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Parker Mushinski (back), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Angels

Out: C Max Stassi (hip, personal), 1B Jared Walsh (head), RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), RP Austin Warren (elbow), RP Jose Quijada (elbow), C Chad Wallach (concussion), LHP Jose Suarez (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Cristian Javier vs. Griffin Canning

Javier had his longest outing yet at seven innings against the Mariners in his latest start, allowing three runs and striking out eight batters. Before that, he allowed three runs to the Phillies in 5.2 frames, striking out six.

Canning had his worst start of 2023 against the St. Louis Cardinals in his latest appearance, allowing six hits and five runs. He struck out three and walked three in a five-inning outing.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 10 and 4. The Angels rank in the top 10 in runs per game in MLB, but the Astros have been middling offensively and may not contribute much against the righty Canning. I’m staying low on this one.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels beat the Astros 6-4 in the first game, and the Astros took the second 3-1. Houston has looked lackluster lately, ranking below average in most offensive stats and struggling to string together wins. With Shohei Ohtani going up against Javier, who he has been able to hit easily in the past, I like the home team to win the series here.

Pick: Angels