Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Twins on Wednesday, May 10

After an impressive opening win on Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres will once again mix it up with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 10 in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.21 ERA) will get the nod for the Padres while the Twins turn to ace Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.77 ERA) to get back in the win column.

Minnesota enters the game as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +110 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Twins picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Padres

Out: RF Jose Azocar (elbow), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quadriceps), RP Robert Suarez (arm), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle)

Twins

Day to day: 2B Kyle Farmer (face)

Out: RB Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Golberto Celestino (thumb), SP Ronny Henriquez (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Seth Lugo vs. Pablo Lopez

Lugo has been a consistent hand for the Padres so far this season and picked up the win in a 7-1 beatdown of the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. Despite giving up seven hits and two walks in six innings, he still only yielded one earned run, continuing the righty’s trend of escaping sticky situations. He’s had some troubles against the No. 2 and No. 3 batters in lineups but has otherwise done a good job at neutralizing the rest of the lineup.

Lopez has come back to Earth a bit of late but did his part in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday. He took a no decision in an eventual 7-3 extra innings victory but struck out eight and allowed only two earned runs in seven innings. One thing to note is that he’s been a bit vulnerable at home so far, carrying a 6.62 ERA through three starts at Target Field this year.

Over/Under pick

This is a game where both lineups are facing starting pitchers that have struggled against the top of the order. You could very well see both teams stockpile runs early and easily push the over tonight.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Padres were able to get busy at the plate late in yesterday’s 6-1 victory, capped by Manny Machado’s three-run blast in the top of the ninth. I expect them to carry that over into tonight’s matchup and get to Lopez early. Take San Diego to rip another one off the Twins on the road.

Pick: Padres