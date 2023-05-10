Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Wednesday, May 10

The suddenly surging St. Louis Cardinals have now won three in a row, and they’ll look to make it four with a sweep of the rival Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. It’s a battle of very solid lefties on the mound, as Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA) goes for St. Louis against Chicago southpaw Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45).

This one is a true pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams at -110 on the moneyline with the run total set at 7.5.

Cardinals-Cubs picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Cubs

Day-to-day: 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring)

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), C Yan Gomes (concussion), RP Adrian Sampson (knee)

Cardinals

Out: OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), RP Packy Naughton (forearm), INF Jose Fermin (quad)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Justin Steele

Montgomery remains one of the sturdiest innings-eaters in baseball, going at least six innings and allowing two runs or fewer five times in seven starts. Outside of a seven-run blow-up against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty has kept the Cardinals in every single one of his starts, with a sinker, curveball and changeup that give him options against righties and lefties multiple times through an order.

Steele has been even more consistent than Montgomery this year, allowing two or fewer runs in every start this year while failing to complete six innings just once. Remarkably, the lefty does it basically with two pitches, relying on his fastball and slider 95 percent of the time, but he elevates that heater consistently and hitters have been unable to adjust.

Over/Under pick

It’s an understandably low number given the pitching matchup, and Chicago has actually failed to clear this total in eight of its last 10 games. But the Cardinals bats are waking up, and despite the early struggles they’ve still managed to post a top-10 OPS against lefties this year. On a warm night at Wrigley, take the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago’s offense has been slumping of late after a hot start, and while Steele has been very good, I think Montgomery has a better chance of posting a quality start with Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Co. warming up.

Pick: Cardinals