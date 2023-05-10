Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Braves on Wednesday, May 10

After dropping the hammer on Nick Pivetta and Co. on Tuesday night, the red-hot Atlanta Braves look for another series win in game two against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Youngster Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71 ERA) will make his fifth start of the year for Boston, while Jared Shuster (0-1, 8.31) is set to be called up from Triple-A in place of the injured Max Fried.

Atlanta checks in as a -155 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 10, the highest of the day.

Red Sox-Braves picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), RHP Kutter Crawford (hamstring), LHP Joely Rodriguez (oblique), LHP James Paxton (hamstring)

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (elbow), LHP Lucas Luetge (bicep)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Jared Shuster

Bello’s been better over his last two starts, allowing three earned runs over 10 innings against the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays. He’s in the bottom five percent of the league in hard-hit rate, but he seems to have found something to build on recently, using his sinker and changeup more often to get lots of ground ball outs. Whether that will work against the powerhouse Braves remains to be seen, though, and there isn’t a ton of margin for error with that pitch-to-contact strategy.

Shuster was a highly touted prospect entering the season, but his first taste of the Majors was a disastrous one, with eight earned runs on 12 hits and a whopping nine walks in 8.2 innings before being sent back down to Triple-A. Fried’s injury has pressed Shuster into duty again, though, and the Braves will be hoping that he can look more like the pitcher he’s been in the Minors as his nerves subside.

Over/Under pick

This is a big number, but it’s one that Boston has actually hit in seven of its last 10 games. Atlanta may have the deepest lineup in baseball, and I trust both of these offenses to give shaky pitching fits on Wednesday.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

I actually trust Bello a bit more than Shuster right now, especially given the rookie’s command issues when we last saw him in the Majors. He’s every bit as good a bet to implode on the mound, so I’ll take Boston and the plus odds.

Pick: Red Sox