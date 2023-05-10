Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Reds on Wednesday, May 10

The New York Mets will once again mix it up with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, May 10 in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will get the nod for the Mets while Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA) takes the mound for the Reds.

New York enters the game as a -165 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +140 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Mets-Reds picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Jimmy Yacabonis (quadriceps), SP Max Scherzer (neck), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Jose Quintana (ribs)

Reds

RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (calf), SP Graham Ashcraft (leg), RP Fernando Cruz (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (knee)

Starting pitchers

Justin Verlander vs. Hunter Greene

Verlander will get the ball for the second time this season and is hoping to get into a groove after missing the first month-plus with a shoulder strain. The three-time Cy Young winner made his official debut for the Mets last Thursday, going five innings and giving up two earned runs and five hits in an eventual 2-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Outside of back-to-back homers in the first, the veteran was poised in his debut and recorded five strikeouts during his outing.

Greene is still in search of his first win of the season and got roughed up in a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox last Friday. He went 5.2 innings and a Luis Robert Jr. go-ahead homer prompted David Bell to go to his bullpen. So far, he has really struggled against right-handed batters, as righties are batting .338 with two home runs and 10 RBI against him this season.

Over/Under pick

As mentioned before, Verlander looked poised in his debut last week outside of the two solo home runs. He should be able to keep things under control in the early goings of this matchup as he gets into a rhythm. Meanwhile, Greene has looked vulnerable at times, but rarely has let things get out of hand on the mound. Take the under here.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

New York is trying to stop the bleeding after losing six of its last seven and tonight’s contest would be a good spot to turn things around. The presence of Verlander on the mound inspires confidence that they’ll come out victorious and you should lean on the visitors to come out on top here.

Pick: Mets