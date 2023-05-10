Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Orioles on Wednesday, May 10

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles meet in the rubber match of their AL East showdown on Wednesday, May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET at Camden Yards. Dean Kremer (3-1, 5.80 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Jalen Beeks (1-2, 6.75 ERA) will serve as the opener for the Rays before Yonny Chirinos handles the middle innings.

Tampa Bay is a -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles set at -105. The total comes in at 9.5.

Rays-Orioles picks: Wednesday, May 10

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (elbow), RP Mychal Givens (knee), INF Ramon Urias (knee)

Rays

Out: SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Pete Fairbanks (forearm), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee)

Starting pitchers

Jalen Beeks vs. Dean Kremer

Beeks has largely served as a reliever this season, and this marks just his third start on the mound for the Rays. He’ll give way after an inning or two to Chirinos, who’s been impressive en route to a 1.86 ERA so far this season. The righty throws his power sinker over half the time, and it’s helped him rack up ground balls in the early going.

Kremer grabbed a win in his last start against the Atlanta Braves, pitching six innings and allowing just a single run. He struck out three and walked two. This was something of an outlier for the righty, though, who has allowed four or more runs in five of his seven starts and rarely lasts more than five frames.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games have come to 3 and 6, and I’m going to go ahead and continue on that trend. The Rays won’t give up much, and the Orioles have held it together enough to win one yesterday and keep it close in the first game. Let’s stay under the total here, even though both teams rank in the top 10 in runs per game.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays are a tough team to bet against at this point in the season. With an all-powerful offense, a bullpen that just doesn’t quit, and a record that speaks for itself, I have to take them. There’s always the chance that yesterday’s outcome repeats itself, but Kremer has struggled in front of the home crowd this year.

Pick: Rays