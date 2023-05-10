Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 10

It’s a bit of an odd pitching situation on Wednesday around MLB, as several aces are in action — but with very tricky matchups to navigate. Who should get the start for your fantasy baseball team? Is there anyone you should try to stream off the waiver wire? Our daily starting pitcher rankings have the answer.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 10

Pitchers to stream

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo has allowed more than two runs just twice in six starts this year, while the Padres continue to let him work deep into games. He doesn’t have the most explosive stuff, but he commands it well enough, and the Minnesota Twins have been disappointing at the plate so far this year. If you’re fishing for a quality start, this is probably your best bet.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — Manaea’s top-line numbers are still pretty ugly, but he’s emerged on the other side of some brutal matchups (and a trip to the hitter’s paradise of Mexico City) with his improved velocity intact. The lefty struck out six over five innings last time out against the Milwaukee Brewers with a new pitch mix relying more heavily on his slider and changeup, and he could grab a win at home against a weak Washington Nationals club.

Dane Dunning, Texas Rangers — Thrust into the rotation after Jacob deGrom’s injury, Dunning looked good in his first start of the year, spinning five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He won’t rack up a ton of Ks, but he gets plenty of ground balls with that sinker and he could cruise against a Seattle Mariners lineup still stuck in neutral (especially against righties).

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 10.