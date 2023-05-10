 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 10

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 10.

By Chris Landers
Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on May 05, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It’s a bit of an odd pitching situation on Wednesday around MLB, as several aces are in action — but with very tricky matchups to navigate. Who should get the start for your fantasy baseball team? Is there anyone you should try to stream off the waiver wire? Our daily starting pitcher rankings have the answer.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 10

Pitchers to stream

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo has allowed more than two runs just twice in six starts this year, while the Padres continue to let him work deep into games. He doesn’t have the most explosive stuff, but he commands it well enough, and the Minnesota Twins have been disappointing at the plate so far this year. If you’re fishing for a quality start, this is probably your best bet.

Sean Manaea, San Francisco Giants — Manaea’s top-line numbers are still pretty ugly, but he’s emerged on the other side of some brutal matchups (and a trip to the hitter’s paradise of Mexico City) with his improved velocity intact. The lefty struck out six over five innings last time out against the Milwaukee Brewers with a new pitch mix relying more heavily on his slider and changeup, and he could grab a win at home against a weak Washington Nationals club.

Dane Dunning, Texas Rangers — Thrust into the rotation after Jacob deGrom’s injury, Dunning looked good in his first start of the year, spinning five shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He won’t rack up a ton of Ks, but he gets plenty of ground balls with that sinker and he could cruise against a Seattle Mariners lineup still stuck in neutral (especially against righties).

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 10.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/10

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Clayton Kershaw @ Brewers
2 Justin Verlander @ Reds
3 Luis Castillo vs. Rangers
4 Kevin Gausman @ Phillies
5 Cristian Javier @ Angels
6 Pablo Lopez vs. Padres
7 Zack Wheeler vs. Blue Jays
8 Eduardo Rodriguez @ Guardians
Strong plays
9 Justin Steele vs. Cardinals
10 Lance Lynn @ Royals
11 Hunter Greene vs. Mets
12 Jordan Montgomery @ Cubs
13 Merrill Kelly vs. Marlins
14 Josiah Gray @ Giants
Questionable
15 Sean Manaea vs. Nationals
16 Seth Lugo @ Twins
17 Peyton Battenfield vs. Tigers
18 Dane Dunning @ Mariners
19 Edward Cabrera @ Diamondbacks
20 Griffin Canning vs. Astros
21 Wade Miley vs. Dodgers
22 Rich Hill vs. Rockies
23 Jhony Brito vs. Athletics
Don't do it
24 Yonny Chirinos @ Orioles
25 Antonio Senzatela @ Pirates
26 Kyle Muller @ Yankees
27 Dean Kremer vs. Rays
28 Brayan Bello @ Braves
29 Jared Shuster vs. Red Sox
30 Brad Keller vs. White Sox

