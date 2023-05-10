Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, May 10

Rise and shine, DFS players. Wednesday’s matinee-heavy schedule means you’ve got some early lineup decisions to make, with nine games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS starting at 12:35 p.m. ET. Luckily, we’re here to help guide you with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, May 10th

Aaron Judge ($6,300)

Gleyber Torres ($5,100)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,100)

Harrison Bader ($3,800)

With Aaron Judge back in the fold, this Yankees offense has come back from the dead, with seven and 10 runs scored in the first two games of their series against the A’s. And the pitching matchup on Wednesday afternoon may be the juiciest of the bunch: Oakland lefty Kyle Muller has been dreadful of late, with 22 runs allowed on 40 hits (including five homers) with 14 walks to just 13 strikeouts in his last five starts. Stacking New York’s righties should be a profitable play, as Torres and LeMahieu have been solid all year with an OPS over .800 while Bader is red-hot right now (1.302 OPS over his last 10 games).

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

Brent Rooker ($4,100)

Shea Langeliers ($3,400)

Esteury Ruiz ($3,400)

Jordan Diaz ($2,400)

Look, there are a bunch of tough pitchers on the this slate, so why not double down on the game with the highest run total of the afternoon at 9.5? Yankees rookie Jhony Brito has been almost as bad as Muller lately, allowing nine runs in 11.2 innings over his last three outings. The righty has posted extreme reverse platoon splits so far, with a 400-point difference in OPS allowed to righties (1.008) vs. lefties (.608). (Which makes sense, given that Brito’s main out pitch is a changeup that he can’t really throw against right-handers.)

Luckily for us, the A’s happen to have several righties swinging very hot bats right now — especially Rooker, who’s been arguably the best hitter in baseball so far this season with a 1.087 OPS. Ruiz leads the Majors with 17 steals and will get an extra at-bat from the leadoff spot, while the rookie Diaz hit three homers last night and is now slugging .595 on the year.

Keibert Ruiz ($3,300)

Lane Thomas ($2,800)

Joey Meneses ($2,700)

Alex Call ($2,500)

If you’re looking for a bargain stack, one of our favorite plays of the afternoon happens to come very cheap. Giants starter Sean Manaea has gotten shelled this year to the tune of an 8.02 expected ERA and .581 expected slugging percentage. It’s been particularly bad against righties, who have lit up the southpaw for a 1.015 OPS so far.

The Nats aren’t much to write home about, but one thing their righty-heavy lineup does pretty well is hit lefties, with a .751 OPS that ranks 12th in baseball. Thomas and Meneses in particular are both hitting well of late, and while the floor is pretty low here, there’s a ton of upside — especially at these prices.