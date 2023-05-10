Steelers running back Najee Harris appears at CMLL show in luchador mask [VIDEO]

We’ve seen tons of pro athletes and celebrities make appearances inside of wrestling rings recently and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris joined the trend.

The tailback accompanied legendary luchador Atlantis to the ring during a CMLL show on Tuesday and even donned his mask in support.

¡De la NFL a La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo!



Najee Harris, RB de Steelers, presente en la Arena México acompañando al Ídolo de los Niños Atlantis. #MartesDeArenaMéxico

Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/5wS6zC6VOt — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 10, 2023

Harris was already in Mexico to promote the NFL playing more international games in Mexico City in the near future and the Steelers being one of the designated home teams for the market. They are expected to play a home game in Mexico City in 2025.

As for him stepping into the wrestling ring, he joins San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on the list of active NFL players to enter the square circle in recent months. At Wrestlemania 38 last month, Kittle jumped the rail to help Pat McAfee defeat The Miz in an impromptu match. Considering Harris’ vibrant personality, this probably won’t be the last time we see him make a cameo appearance of this sort.