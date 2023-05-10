How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on May 10

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, MI.

We’re now less than three weeks out from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas and the card for that Memorial Day weekend show is still being put together. Two titles will be on the line during tonight’s episode from Detroit, and we’ll also be treated to what should be a bloody main event.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Kenny Omega battling Jon Moxley inside of a steel cage. The two have been engaged in a bloody rivalry between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite for the past two months, with many brawls and assaults being handed out by both parties. We’ll see which of these former AEW World Champions will be able to walk out of the cage victorious tonight.

The AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing has been solidified as MJF will defend the title against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Four Pillars match. Last week, Perry and Allin teamed up to defeat Guevara and the champ in a tag match to make the four-way match for the title official for Vegas. We’ll be sure to hear from all four competitors tonight.

As mentioned before, two titles will be on the line for tonight’s show. International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his belt against Daniel Garcia and House of Black will defend against Bandido and the Best Friends in an Open House match. In an Open House match, there are 20 second countout rules instead of 10, no rope breaks, and the challengers decide if the match is DQ or no DQ.

Also on the show, we’ll get ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli going up against one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match. A Double Jeopardy match means whoever wins this match gets the challenge the loser for their title at a later date. We’ll also get AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR addressing the challenge laid down by Jeff Jarrett and Jay Letal and we’ll get Christian Cage addressing TNT Champion Wardlow.