Bob Huggins receives pay cut, suspension for anti-gay slur, remains WVU head coach

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive a three-game suspension and a $1 million salary cut after using an anti-gay slur to refer to Xavier students while on air with a Cincinnati radio station earlier this week. His contract will also be moved to a year-to-year agreement, and he is effectively on probation, as any further discriminatory or offensive language will result in immediate firing.
In a statement, Huggins wrote, “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.”
West Virginia announces Bob Huggins will take $1 million salary cut, suspended for 3 regular-season games, contract will now be year-by-year agreement ends on April 30, 2024.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 10, 2023
"Any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination."
May 8, 2023
Huggins has been with the Mountaineers since 2007, and will also be required to attend sensitivity training. The Mountaineers went 19-15 in the 2022-23 season.
West Virginia has the No. 1 recruiting class via the transfer portal for the upcoming season, and is +5500 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.