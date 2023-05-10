Bob Huggins receives pay cut, suspension for anti-gay slur, remains WVU head coach

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive a three-game suspension and a $1 million salary cut after using an anti-gay slur to refer to Xavier students while on air with a Cincinnati radio station earlier this week. His contract will also be moved to a year-to-year agreement, and he is effectively on probation, as any further discriminatory or offensive language will result in immediate firing.

In a statement, Huggins wrote, “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.”

West Virginia announces Bob Huggins will take $1 million salary cut, suspended for 3 regular-season games, contract will now be year-by-year agreement ends on April 30, 2024.



"Any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination." — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 10, 2023

Huggins has been with the Mountaineers since 2007, and will also be required to attend sensitivity training. The Mountaineers went 19-15 in the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia has the No. 1 recruiting class via the transfer portal for the upcoming season, and is +5500 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.