Bob Huggins receives pay cut, suspension for anti-gay slur, remains WVU head coach

Huggins will stay on at WVU with several penalties after using offensive language on radio show.

By Grace McDermott
West Virginia v Maryland Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive a three-game suspension and a $1 million salary cut after using an anti-gay slur to refer to Xavier students while on air with a Cincinnati radio station earlier this week. His contract will also be moved to a year-to-year agreement, and he is effectively on probation, as any further discriminatory or offensive language will result in immediate firing.

In a statement, Huggins wrote, “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.”

Huggins has been with the Mountaineers since 2007, and will also be required to attend sensitivity training. The Mountaineers went 19-15 in the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia has the No. 1 recruiting class via the transfer portal for the upcoming season, and is +5500 to win the national championship at DraftKings Sportsbook.

