Commanders win total prediction 2023: Picking Washington’s win total

The Washington Commanders finished last season in the lowest spot in the NFC East with a record of 8-8-1. The highlight of their season was ending the Eagles’ undefeated streak, and they grabbed some much-needed defensive pieces in the 2023 NFL Draft, grabbing CB Emmanuel Forbes and DB Jartavius Martin, as well as beefing up their offensive line.

One of their biggest offseason moves was the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who will be moving laterally in the position to D.C.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Washington Commanders can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 3.

NFC East win totals

Eagles: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +130)

Cowboys: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Giants: 8.5 (Over +115, Under -140)

Commanders: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves

Re-signed LB David Mayo, DT Daron Payne, and RB Jonathan Williams

Signed OT Trent Scott, DT Abdullah Anderson, LB Cody Barton, G Nick Gates and QB Jacoby Brissett

Released QB Carson Wentz

Lost LB Cole Holcomb, QB Taylor Heinicke

Washington Commanders prediction: Under 6.5

The Commanders have too many question marks all over. While the addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is a huge asset for their upcoming seasons, the quarterback lineup is cause for concern, with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett the best two options at the helm. I think that the Commanders will see a dip in production this year after losing Holcomb, who was a difference-maker on Washington’s defense. They will be facing some tough in-conference competition this season, and I think that they end up unable to get over six wins.

What moves might change our prediction?

At this point, they seem confident in Howell as their starting QB, so it doesn’t look like anything will really change there. If Cody Barton can continue his consistency from last season and not slide back into his performance from his first three seasons in the league, the loss of Holcomb may not be as damning.