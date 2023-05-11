Titans win total prediction 2023: Picking Tennessee’s win total

The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record overall. Still, they almost made the playoffs due to playing in the weak AFC South division.

The offseason brings about several important questions for the Titans. What should they do with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill? Is a rebuild imminent? Can this team rely on star running back Derrick Henry like it did in the past?

While keeping those issues in mind, we’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Tennessee Titans can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 4.

AFC South win totals

Houston Texans: 6.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

Indianapolis Colts: 6.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10.5 (Over +125, Under -145)

Tennessee Titans: 7.5 (Over +115, Under -130)

Notable offseason moves

The Titans addressed several needs in the offseason. OG Nate Davis and DE DeMarcus Walker left in free agency, but Tennessee added OT Andre Dillard and OLB Arden Key to the roster.

On top of that, the Titans selected one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft: Peter Skoronski of the Northwestern Wildcats.

Tennessee Titans prediction: Under 7.5

It feels like the Titans are in a holding pattern. Even though they drafted QB Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats, Ryan Tannehill will probably still start in 2023. The wide receiver room still leaves plenty to be desired, and RB Derrick Henry is on the other side of his prime years.

There are still problems on defense too. Injuries plagued this unit in 2022, but there haven’t been many improvements made to a defense that allowed the most passing yards in football last season. There’s a chance the secondary improves as long as it stays healthy, but that remains to be seen.

The only thing saving Tennessee is the schedule. Playing against rebuilding AFC and NFC South teams gives them a chance to pad their win total. Still, crossing over against a competitive AFC North division doesn’t serve the Titans well. Outside of that, they will play the Miami Dolphins on the road along with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers at home.

What moves might change our prediction?

It really doesn’t feel like the Titans are in a position to make a move. They have been fairly conservative in the offseason, and it seems like Tennessee is going to make moves in a rebuilding fashion before it looks to win now.