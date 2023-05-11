Seahawks win total prediction 2023: Picking Seattle’s win total

The Seahawks surprised everyone this past season — including themselves. With backup Geno Smith stepping into the Russell Wilson-sized void on the Seattle offense, the Seahawks went 9-8 and reached the Wild Card round. Rookie Kenneth Walker was a huge factor in this, and they added some more offensive talent in the recent draft that can allow them to continue building on this success — assuming it wasn’t some kind of fluke.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Seattle Seahawks can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 2.

NFC West win totals

49ers: 11.5 (Over +120, Under -140)

Seahawks: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Rams: 7.5 (Over +120, Under -140)

Cardinals: 4.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves

Re-signed WR Cody Thompson

Signed C Evan Brown, CB Devin Bush

Lost RB Rashaad Penny, WR Marquise Goodwin, S Ryan Neal to free agency

Seattle Seahawks prediction: Over 8.5

The Seahawks are only getting better with the draft addition of star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a much needed third WR in Seattle’s lineup. With Walker as the primary running back and Zach Charbonnet behind him, I like the Seahawks’ chances this year — so long as Geno Smith keeps up last year’s numbers. They also filled in some needs in the secondary

What moves might change our prediction?

The Charbonnet second-round definitely raised some eyebrows, so the way Pete Carroll decides to split up touches and on-field time could affect the Seahawks’ run game in a negative way.