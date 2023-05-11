Eagles win total prediction 2023: Picking Philadelphia’s win total

The Philadelphia Eagles turned a marvelous run into a NFC championship in the 2022-23 NFL season. A 14-3 record, a near-league MVP winner at quarterback, and arguably the best defense in football still wasn’t enough to complete the entire mission, as Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs wrote the devastating conclusion to the Eagles’ story with a 38-35 comeback win at Super Bowl LVII.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Philadelphia Eagles can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 5.

NFC East win totals

Eagles: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +130)

Cowboys: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Giants: 8.5 (Over +115, Under -140)

Commanders: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves

The Eagles coped with a title loss in the only way that they know how: Look to the offseason. Despite a plethora of contract and salary cap debacles to address, general manager Howie Roseman worked his magic yet again to secure the franchise’s present, and future. Jalen Hurts isn’t going anywhere, and neither are many of the team’s beloved veterans — at least for the redemption year. Offensively, the team lost Miles Sanders to free agency, but signed Rashaad Penny, and made a steal of a trade for D’Andre Swift during Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Business as usual.

On defense, DT Javon Hargrave, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, S C.J. Gardner Johnson, and FS Marcus Epps all left a void. That was, of course, until the Eagles got rolling in the draft with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to fill it.

Philadelphia Eagles prediction: OVER 10.5

The Eagles lost a few defensive pieces, but made up for it in the draft, while keeping their core offense together. The over feels safe.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Eagles don’t have many holes and have enough talent to keep any weaknesses from being over exposed. They would likely need to lose Jalen Hurts for an extended period of time for me to not like the over.