Giants win total prediction 2023: Picking New York’s win total

Brian Daboll’s first season as the New York Giants head coach was labelled a success while turning the team around ahead of schedule. The Giants went 9-7-1 in the regular season and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. New York then lost 38-7 in the NFL Divisional Round to their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Can the Giants get to nine wins once again in 2023, or will this season be a step back for Big Blue?

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the New York Giants can beat their 2023 win total. The odds below are as of May 1, 2023.

NFC East win totals

Dallas Cowboys: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

New York Giants: 8.5 (Over +105, Under -125)

Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (Over -145, Under +130)

Washington Commanders 7.5 (Over +135, Under -160)

Notable offseason moves

The Giants lost a few players to free agency, most notably G Nick Gates and FS Julian Love. New York added impact LB Bobby Okereke from the Indianapolis Colts and DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. TE Darren Waller came over from the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

New York has to be happy with its selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, taking CB Deonte Banks, C John Michael Schmitz, and WR Jalin Hyatt among others.

New York Giants prediction: Under 8.5

This is more about the schedule than a full indictment of the Giants ability to win games. Let’s be honest, New York overachieved last season, and some regression is definitely possible in 2023.

The Giants are in a tough division with the Cowboys and Eagles standing in front of them. New York went 1-5-1 against the NFC East last season, which includes a playoff loss to Philadelphia. Last year, the Giants racked up a good chunk of their wins against one of the most questionable divisions in football: the AFC South.

They won’t have that luxury in 2023, as New York will draw non-division opponents from the NFC West and AFC East. The NFC West isn’t as scary as it was a few years ago, but the AFC East is stacked with legitimate playoff hopefuls and contenders from top to bottom.

What moves might change our prediction?

If New York can get the passing game going, then there’s a chance the Giants build on their success from last year. Waller and Hyatt give QB Daniel Jones a pair of exciting pass catchers to help in that department. If he can find the connection with either (both?), that could give New York a much-needed boost.