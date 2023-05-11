The anticipation for the 2023 NFL season builds with the schedule release on May 11. One aspect that can often be overlooked, but can have a significant impact on a team’s performance, is the bye week.

A bye week provides a much-needed break for players to rest and recover from injuries while giving coaching staffs extra time to make changes. It’s also very important to note for fantasy football purposes.

Below, we’ll provide a bye week breakdown for the 2023 NFL season.

Week 5: Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Week 6: Packers, Steelers

Week 7: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans

Week 8: None

Week 9: Broncos, Lions, Jaguars, 49ers

Week 10: Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Week 11: Falcons, Colts, Patriots, Saints

Week 12: None

Week 13: Ravens, Bills, Bears, Raiders, Vikings, Giants

Week 14: Cardinals, Commanders