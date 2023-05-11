Opening odds for each 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football matchup

Thursday Night Football has become a staple in the NFL schedule, offering fans a midweek treat as they eagerly await the weekend’s slate of games. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, anticipation is building for the exciting matchups set to take place on Thursday evenings.

From divisional rivalries to star-powered showdowns, there is no shortage of compelling games on the schedule. As oddsmakers release the opening lines for each matchup, football enthusiasts and bettors alike are eagerly examining them to gain insight into how the games may unfold.

Here’s a list of opening odds for each Thursday night game this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1: Lions at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220

Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Eagles -5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Eagles -205, Vikings +175

Week 3: Giants at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers -200, Giants +170

Week 4: Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Lions -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +100

Week 5: Bears at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Broncos +255

Week 7: Jaguars at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Jaguars -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Saints -105

Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bills -460, Buccaneers +370

Week 9: Titans at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Steelers -4

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +155

Week 10: Panthers at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bears -2

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bears -125, Panthers +105

Week 11: Bengals at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread:Bengals -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bengals -1115, Ravens -105

Week 12: 49ers at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: 49ers -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100

Week 13: Seahawks at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Seahawks +145

Week 14: Patriots at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Patriots +105

Week 15: Chargers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Raiders +100

Week 16: Saints at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Rams -115, Saints -105

Week 17: Jets at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Jets -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Jets -115, Browns -105