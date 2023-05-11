Opening odds for each 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football matchup

Thursday Night Football has become a staple in the NFL schedule, offering fans a midweek treat as they eagerly await the weekend’s slate of games. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, anticipation is building for the exciting matchups set to take place on Thursday evenings.
From divisional rivalries to star-powered showdowns, there is no shortage of compelling games on the schedule. As oddsmakers release the opening lines for each matchup, football enthusiasts and bettors alike are eagerly examining them to gain insight into how the games may unfold.
Here’s a list of opening odds for each Thursday night game this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds
Week 1: Lions at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET
Point spread: Chiefs -6.5
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220
Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Eagles -5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Eagles -205, Vikings +175
Week 3: Giants at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: 49ers -4.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: 49ers -200, Giants +170
Week 4: Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Lions -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +100
Week 5: Bears at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Commanders -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100
Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Broncos +255
Week 7: Jaguars at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Jaguars -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Saints -105
Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Bills -10
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bills -460, Buccaneers +370
Week 9: Titans at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Steelers -4
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Steelers -180, Titans +155
Week 10: Panthers at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Bears -2
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bears -125, Panthers +105
Week 11: Bengals at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread:Bengals -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bengals -1115, Ravens -105
Week 12: 49ers at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: 49ers -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100
Week 13: Seahawks at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Seahawks +145
Week 14: Patriots at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Steelers -115, Patriots +105
Week 15: Chargers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chargers -120, Raiders +100
Week 16: Saints at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Rams -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Rams -115, Saints -105
Week 17: Jets at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Jets -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Jets -115, Browns -105