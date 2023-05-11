Opening odds for each 2023 NFL Sunday Night Football matchup

The NFL schedule has been released, and we now have the full picture of which games will be played in primetime. That includes Sunday Night Football, which will televise on NBC and stream on the Peacock app again for 2023.
There’s no shortage of big games on the Sunday Night Football docket, including early-season showdowns like the San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets.
Here’s a list of opening odds for each Sunday night game this season from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sunday Night Football opening odds
Week 1: Cowboys at Giants
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Cowboys +120, Giants +115
Week 2: Dolphins at Patriots
Point spread: Dolphins -1
Moneyline: Dolphins -115, Patriots -105
Week 3: Steelers at Raiders
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Steelers +100
Week 4: Chiefs at Jets
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Jets -105
Week 5: Cowboys at 49ers
Point spread: 49ers -2
Moneyline: 49ers -125, Cowboys +105
Week 6: Giants at Bills
Point spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills -305, Giants +255
Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Moneyline: Eagles -135, Dolphins +115
Week 8: Bears at Chargers
Point spread: Chargers -5.5
Moneyline: Chargers -230, Bears +195
Week 9: Bills at Bengals
Point spread: Bengals -1
Moneyline: Bengals -115, Bills -105
Week 10: Jets at Raiders
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Moneyline: Jets -130, Raiders +110
Week 11: Vikings at Broncos
Point spread: Broncos -2
Moneyline: Broncos -125, Vikings +105
Week 12: Ravens at Chargers
Point spread: Chargers -2
Moneyline: Chargers -130. Ravens +110
Week 13: Chiefs at Packers
Point spread: Chiefs -5,5
Moneyline: Chiefs -225, Packers +190
Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys
Point spread: Cowboys -1
Moneyline: Cowboys -115, Eagles -105
Week 15: Ravens at Jaguars
Point spread: Jaguars -1
Moneyline: Jaguars -115, Ravens -105
Week 16: Bengals at Steelers
Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Moneyline: Bengals -110, Steelers +110
Week 17: Packers at Vikings
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Moneyline: Vikings -110, Packers +110