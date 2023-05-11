Opening odds for each 2023 NFL Monday Night Football matchup

The NFL schedule has been released, and we can now circle the big games on the calendar to set appointment television. Plenty of those take place on Monday Night Football, which will televise on ESPN and stream on the WatchESPN app once again for the 2023-24 season.

This includes must-see games like the Super Bowl rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles along with a potential playoff preview in the New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s a list of opening odds for each Monday night game this season.

Monday Night Football opening odds

Week 1: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bills -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -120, Jets +100

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET p.m. ET

Point spread: Panthers -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Saints -115, Panthers -105

Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Browns -105

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Eagles -250, Buccaneers +210

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bengals -7

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bengals -305, Rams +255

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Giants -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Giants -115, Seahawks -105

Week 5: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Packers +100

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Cowboys -105

Week 7: San Francisco 49ers ar Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: 49ers -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Vikings -105

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Lions -175, Raiders +150

Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Jets -2

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Jets -125, Chargers +105

Week 10: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bills -6

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bills -245, Broncos +205

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chiefs -155, Eagles +135

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Bears +155

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Bengals -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bengals -115, Jaguars -105

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Dolphins -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Dolphins -330, Titans +275

Week 14: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Giants -130, Packers +110

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Patriots +150

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers -150, Ravens +130