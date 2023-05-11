The NFL released the complete 2023 regular season schedule this week and that means it’s time for individual game betting odds! The league announced the first set of games on Wednesday and DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for those games. The full release means we now have opening odds for the opening week of the season.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 opening odds

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220

Sunday, September 10

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Falcons -1.5

Total: 44

Moneyline: Atlanta -120, Panthers +100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -6

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Buccaneers +210

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Browns +110

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Eagles -170, Patriots +145

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Jaguars -3.5

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -175, Colts +150

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Steelers +100

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -3

Total: 42

Moneyline: Saints -150, Titans +130

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Commanders -4.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -195, Cardinals +165

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -8

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Ravens -365, Texans +300

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3

Total: 45

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -1

Total: 42

Moneyline: Bears -115, Packers -105

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -1

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Dolphins -105

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Rams +150

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (SNF)

Spread: Cowboys -2

Total: 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Giants +105

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Spread: Bills -1.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -120, Jets +100