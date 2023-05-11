The NFL released the complete 2023 regular season schedule this week and that means it’s time for individual game betting odds! The league announced the first set of games on Wednesday and DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for those games. The full release means we now have opening odds for the opening week of the season.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 1 opening odds
Thursday, September 7
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Spread: Chiefs -6.5
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Lions +220
Sunday, September 10
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Spread: Falcons -1.5
Total: 44
Moneyline: Atlanta -120, Panthers +100
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Spread: Vikings -6
Total: 46.5
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Buccaneers +210
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Total: 46
Moneyline: Bengals -130, Browns +110
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
Spread: Eagles -3.5
Total: 46
Moneyline: Eagles -170, Patriots +145
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Spread: Jaguars -3.5
Total: 43.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -175, Colts +150
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Spread: 49ers -1.5
Total: 42.5
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Steelers +100
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints
Spread: Saints -3
Total: 42
Moneyline: Saints -150, Titans +130
Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders
Spread: Commanders -4.5
Total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -195, Cardinals +165
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
Spread: Ravens -8
Total: 45.5
Moneyline: Ravens -365, Texans +300
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Spread: Broncos -3
Total: 45
Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Spread: Bears -1
Total: 42
Moneyline: Bears -115, Packers -105
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Spread: Chargers -1
Total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -115, Dolphins -105
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Rams +150
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (SNF)
Spread: Cowboys -2
Total: 47
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Giants +105
Monday, September 11
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
Spread: Bills -1.5
Total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -120, Jets +100