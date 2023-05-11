Opening odds for 2023 NFL season opener featuring Chiefs vs Lions on Thursday night

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions on the Thursday night Week 1 opener. The defending world champions will face an up and coming Lions team that will be hyped to take advantage of the primetime slot and a chance to prove they are true contenders.

The Lions came just inches away from making the playoffs last season, but the games didn’t fall their way in Week 17 despite beating the Packers. They have done some work this offseason beefing up their secondary, which will need to be ready against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce from Day 1.

The odds aren’t in the Lions favor, especially going into Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs once again celebrate their Super Bowl win in their first regulars season since beating the Eagles in Arizona last February.

Week 1 Thursday night odds

Spread: Chiefs -7

Moneyline: Chiefs -275, Lions +230