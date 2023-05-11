 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 NFL season opener featuring Chiefs vs Lions on Thursday night

We take a look at the betting lines for the 2023 NFL season opener between the Chiefs and Lions

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions on the Thursday night Week 1 opener. The defending world champions will face an up and coming Lions team that will be hyped to take advantage of the primetime slot and a chance to prove they are true contenders.

The Lions came just inches away from making the playoffs last season, but the games didn’t fall their way in Week 17 despite beating the Packers. They have done some work this offseason beefing up their secondary, which will need to be ready against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce from Day 1.

The odds aren’t in the Lions favor, especially going into Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs once again celebrate their Super Bowl win in their first regulars season since beating the Eagles in Arizona last February.

Week 1 Thursday night odds

Spread: Chiefs -7
Moneyline: Chiefs -275, Lions +230

