 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson as the PGA TOUR tees off from the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

RBC Heritage - Final Round Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads south this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. K.H. Lee will be going for the three-peat after winning the tournament in both 2021 and 2022, and setting a course record for the tournament in the latter. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler joins the field as well, entering as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. Last year’s runner-up, Jordan Spieth, follows at +900.

The tournament will run from Thursday, May 11 through Friday, May 14. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the week.

To watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:
8:23 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
8:34 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama
8:45 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings
1:33 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge
1:44 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee
1:55 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnson

Friday Featured Groups:
8:23 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge
8:34 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee
8:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnsons
1:33 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee
1:44 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama
1:55 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Live

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

Golf Channel

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Live

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

Golf Channel

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Live

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

More From DraftKings Nation