How to watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson via live online stream

The PGA TOUR heads south this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. K.H. Lee will be going for the three-peat after winning the tournament in both 2021 and 2022, and setting a course record for the tournament in the latter. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler joins the field as well, entering as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. Last year’s runner-up, Jordan Spieth, follows at +900.

The tournament will run from Thursday, May 11 through Friday, May 14. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the week.

To watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:23 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

8:34 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama

8:45 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

1:33 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge

1:44 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee

1:55 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnson

Friday Featured Groups:

8:23 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Davis Riley, Tom Hoge

8:34 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, KH Lee

8:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Richard Johnsons

1:33 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

1:44 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama

1:55 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET