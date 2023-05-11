AS Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Picks, predictions, how to watch Europa League match

The semifinal round of the UEFA Europa League gets underway this week, with AS Roma taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg on Thursday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. While there won’t be a live broadcast on television, you can catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AS Roma v. Bayer Leverkusen

Date: Thursday, May 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Odds, picks & predictions

AS Roma: +115

Draw: +230

Bayer Leverkusen: +260

Moneyline pick: Roma +115

These sides have met twice in recent years, with both meetings coming in the 2015-16 Champions League group stage. The first match ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw including two late goals from Leverkusen to come back from a 4-2 deficit. The second match ended with Roma grabbing a 3-2 win thanks to a successful game-winning penalty kick from Miralem Pjanic.

AS Roma sit in seventh place in Serie A, outside of the European picture, while Leverkusen are in sixth place in Bundesliga as they look to hold onto the final spot that qualifies them for a European competition next season.

Rome are a tough place for any visiting team to come play as Jose Mourinho’s side has been great at home. Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini lead the way in UEL scoring for the team so far, with four goals each. Dybala has 11 goals and six assists in Serie A play through his 24 appearances. Back the home side to get the win in the first leg here.