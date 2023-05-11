Juventus vs. Sevilla: Picks, predictions, how to watch Europa League match

Juventus and Sevilla will face off as they begin their UEFA Europa League semifinal tie on Thursday afternoon. Juve will play host as the action is set to kick off at 3 p.m. from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. While there won’t be a live broadcast on television available, the full match will be shown on Paramount+ via livestream.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juventus v. Sevilla

Date: Thursday, May 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Juventus: -130

Draw: +255

Sevilla: +425

Moneyline pick: Juventus -130

Juventus, back in second place in Serie A after their 15-point penalty was reversed, are the clear favorites here to win at home. Sevilla sits in 11th place in La Liga, but just three points out of seventh place which is the last spot that will land them in a European competition next season.

Juve are led by Dusan Vlahovic with 10 goals in Serie A play, while Angel Di Maria leads the team through UEL with four goals. On the Sevilla side, Youssef En-Nesyri has logged eight goals in La Liga while he also leads the team in UEL play with three more goals to his name.

Sevilla haven’t lost on the road in their last four matches, but I’d expect Juventus to snap that streak as they shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Spanish side at home.