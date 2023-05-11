Breaking down the weather forecast for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR is headed to South Carolina this weekend for three days of events at Darlington Raceway. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series are all running the same weekend for the first time since mid-April. The Truck Series runs the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on Friday, the Xfinity Series runs the Shriners Children’s 200 on Saturday, and the Cup Series runs the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

The weather is looking nice for Friday and Saturday, with rain unlikely either day. However, Sunday will see some thunderstorms off and on during the day. It could impact the race Sunday afternoon, but ahead of that, everything else should not see a weather delay.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Darlington Raceway this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative. All times listed are ET.

Friday, May 12

Hi 84°, Low 59°: Partly sunny and nice, 7mph wind with 12mph gust, 15% chance of rain

3:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying

5:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice

5:35 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Truck race

Saturday, May 13

Hi 86°, Low 65°: Partly sunny and pleasant, 7mph wind with 14mph gust, 19% chance of rain

10:35 a.m. — Cup practice

11:20 a.m. — Cup qualifying

1:30 p.m. — Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race

Sunday, May 14

Hi 93°, Low 67°: Hot with a shower and thunderstorm, 7mph wind with 13mph gust, 885 chance of rain

3:00 p.m. — Goodyear 400 Cup race