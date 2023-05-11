Who will Hurricanes face in Eastern Conference Final?

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to knock off the New Jersey Devils in their second-round series with a 3-2 win in Game 5 to win the series 4-1. The Hurricanes are back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2019 and the second time since that season. The Hurricanes beat both Metro Division opponents, the Devils and New York Islanders, to reach the conference final. We take a look at who they will face in the next round.

Who will Hurricanes play in Eastern Conference Final?

The Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, with the winner advancing to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Florida defeated Toronto in the best-of-7 second-round series after winning in overtime Game 5 back in Toronto. This is the Panthers’ first Eastern Conference Final since 1996 when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Detroit Red Wings.