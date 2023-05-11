Who will Hurricanes face in Eastern Conference Final?

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to knock off the New Jersey Devils in their second-round series with a 3-2 win in Game 5 to win the series 4-1. The Hurricanes are back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2019 and second time since that season. The Hurricanes beat both Metro Division opponents, the Devils and New York Islanders, to reach the conference final. We take a look at who they will face in the next round.

Who will Hurricanes play in Eastern Conference Final?

The Hurricanes will face either the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Final. Florida leads the best-of-7 second-round series against Toronto 3-1 entering Game 5 on Friday night back in Toronto. The Panthers have not reached the Eastern Conference Final since 1996, when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leafs haven’t reach the conference final since 2002, when they lost to the Hurricanes.